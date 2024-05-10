Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Trading Up 0.5%

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.82. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Rogers Sugar Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.95.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

