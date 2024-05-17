Findev (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.27

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.27 and traded as low as $0.27. Findev shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 8 shares.
Findev Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27.
Findev Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0056 per share. This represents a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th.
Findev Company Profile
Findev Inc, a real estate finance company, provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments in the Greater Toronto Area, Canada. It targets real estate projects that include condominiums, purpose-built rentals, townhouses, low-rise/subdivisions, and retail developments.
