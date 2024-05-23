KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KKR. E&G Advisors LP lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 8,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 19,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $105.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.92 and a 1 year high of $107.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.72. The company has a market cap of $93.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.70%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 286,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

