NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Cut by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $910.00 to $1,085.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVIDIA from $970.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,002.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $949.50 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.06 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $886.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $696.36.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

