NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,642 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.1% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 44,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,896,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,080,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $29,961,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $2,639,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler Companies upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,002.18.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $949.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $298.06 and a 52-week high of $974.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $886.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $696.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

