WMG Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,105 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 44,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,961,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $949.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $886.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $696.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.52, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $298.06 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,002.18.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

