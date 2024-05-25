Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.79-5.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.94. Ross Stores also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.43-1.49 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.58.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $142.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $151.12. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 4,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $616,405.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,219.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ross Stores news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 4,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $616,405.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,166 shares in the company, valued at $468,219.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $2,043,795.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,091,941.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,396,178. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

