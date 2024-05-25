Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 29.500-30.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 30.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7 billion-$4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.7 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DECK shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $864.00 to $1,011.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,026.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $999.44.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

DECK stock opened at $1,032.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $873.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $794.03. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $424.36 and a one year high of $1,036.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 29.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

