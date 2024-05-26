Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 147,018 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $475,899,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $721,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522,965 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,391,788 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,085,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657,650 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,084.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,696,966 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 21.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,352,718 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $153,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Shares of F stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average is $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

