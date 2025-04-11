StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Aeterna Zentaris Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ AEZS opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.55.
