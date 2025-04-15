Analysts Set Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Target Price at $80.22

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.22.
HAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hasbro Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $53.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.13. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 47.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hasbro Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.82%.
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.
