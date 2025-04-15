Analysts Set Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Target Price at $80.22

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.22.

HAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 49.4% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $53.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.13. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 47.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.82%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

