Head to Head Comparison: Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP) and Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN)

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) and Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiayin Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Gryphon Digital Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiayin Group 19.17% 43.90% 21.31% Gryphon Digital Mining N/A N/A -133.06%

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiayin Group $5.80 billion 0.11 $182.75 million $2.76 4.13 Gryphon Digital Mining $20.54 million 0.54 -$11.58 million ($0.54) -0.30

Jiayin Group has higher revenue and earnings than Gryphon Digital Mining. Gryphon Digital Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jiayin Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

44.1% of Jiayin Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.2% of Jiayin Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Jiayin Group has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gryphon Digital Mining has a beta of 2.77, meaning that its share price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Jiayin Group beats Gryphon Digital Mining on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jiayin Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. Jiayin Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of New Dream Capital Holdings Limited.

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

