Citizens Jmp Cuts Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Price Target to $317.00

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Citizens Jmp from $328.00 to $317.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FLUT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $317.00 to $315.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.06.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 1.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE FLUT opened at $229.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of $174.03 and a one year high of $299.73. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion and a PE ratio of 1,041.80.

In other Flutter Entertainment news, Director Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 25,027 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.96, for a total value of $6,556,072.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,930.08. The trade was a 54.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amy Howe sold 11,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $3,077,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,396,130.50. This trade represents a 15.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flutter Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 585.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 1,375.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Featured Stories

