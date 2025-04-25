Capital One Financial Comments on FrontView REIT Q1 Earnings

Get FrontView REIT alerts:

FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for FrontView REIT in a research note issued on Monday, April 21st. Capital One Financial analyst D. Guglielmo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for FrontView REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for FrontView REIT’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

FVR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FrontView REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FrontView REIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, FrontView REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

FrontView REIT Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:FVR opened at $12.44 on Thursday. FrontView REIT has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.85.

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 million.

Institutional Trading of FrontView REIT

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in FrontView REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FrontView REIT during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in FrontView REIT during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FrontView REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in FrontView REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000.

Insider Activity at FrontView REIT

In related news, CEO Randall Starr purchased 3,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $49,571.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,571.44. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

FrontView REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

FrontView REIT Company Profile

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

