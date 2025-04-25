Edison Inv. Res Has Positive Outlook of WPM Q1 Earnings

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Edison Inv. Res upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 21st. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $380.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.74 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 50.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $82.15 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $51.42 and a twelve month high of $87.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.82 and its 200 day moving average is $66.20. The company has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 61.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 56.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,790,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 163,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,196,000 after buying an additional 26,924 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,442,000 after buying an additional 33,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

