Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$45.19.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Torex Gold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. CIBC raised shares of Torex Gold Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Shares of TSE:TXG opened at C$44.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$37.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.18. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$18.79 and a 1 year high of C$49.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

