Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of CNQ Q1 Earnings

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report released on Wednesday, April 23rd. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CNQ. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

CNQ opened at $29.36 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $39.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.38. The firm has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.4117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

