iomart Group (LON:IOM) Trading Down 8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Free Report) dropped 8% on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 21.48 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22.44 ($0.30). Approximately 757,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 348,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.40 ($0.32).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a report on Friday, February 7th.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. iomart Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.68%.
iomart Group plc (AIM: IOM) is one of the UK’s leading provider of secure cloud managed services, simplifying the complexities of modern technology for businesses. Our team of 650+ experts deliver cutting-edge solutions in cloud infrastructure, modern workplace management, and managed security services that enable our customers to innovate, protect, and scale their businesses.
We proudly hold one of the UK’s most extensive sets of Microsoft credentials, including Azure Expert MSP, five Solution Partner Designations, and membership in Microsoft’s Intelligent Security Association (MISA).
