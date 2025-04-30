Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

IPG Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 16,116 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.4% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Amazon.com from $273.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.50.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $187.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $3,262,306.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,933,860. This represents a 22.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

