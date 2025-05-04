Best Growth Stocks To Follow Today – May 2nd

Get alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S, Blackstone, Apollo Global Management, BlackRock, Prologis, SpringWorks Therapeutics, and Welltower are the seven Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies whose revenues and earnings are expected to grow at an above-average pace compared to the broader market. These firms typically reinvest most of their profits into expanding operations rather than paying dividends, so investors buy the stock primarily for capital appreciation. Because their valuations often reflect high future growth expectations, growth stocks can exhibit greater price volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

NVO traded up $3.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.88. 7,916,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,204,741. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.91 and a 200 day moving average of $88.32. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVO

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

NYSE BX traded up $5.01 on Friday, hitting $138.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,922,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765,913. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $200.96. The firm has a market cap of $100.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BX

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $136.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,346,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,926. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

BlackRock stock traded up $12.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $928.27. 330,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,206. BlackRock has a one year low of $748.78 and a one year high of $1,084.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $917.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $981.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $144.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLK

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.61. 2,144,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,137,596. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $97.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. Prologis has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $132.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLD

SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

SWTX stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $46.23. 3,499,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903,441. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $62.00. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SWTX

Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

WELL traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.55. 716,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,871,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.47, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.93. Welltower has a 12-month low of $93.72 and a 12-month high of $158.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WELL

Further Reading