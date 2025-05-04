Best Cloud Storage Stocks To Consider – May 2nd

Get alerts:

NetApp, Commvault Systems, and Alarm.com are the three Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cloud storage stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide on-demand data storage and management services over the internet. Owning these stocks gives investors a stake in firms that operate remote servers and data centers, enabling businesses and individuals to store, access, and secure digital content without maintaining local infrastructure. Demand for cloud storage solutions often drives growth and valuation in this segment of the technology market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.89. 278,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,375. NetApp has a 12 month low of $71.84 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Commvault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

CVLT stock traded up $6.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.72. 105,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,002. Commvault Systems has a 52-week low of $102.73 and a 52-week high of $190.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.77.

Alarm.com (ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Alarm.com stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.33. 39,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,077. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $48.23 and a 52 week high of $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.01 and its 200-day moving average is $58.99.

