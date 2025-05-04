Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

POAHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Porsche Automobil from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. DZ Bank cut Porsche Automobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered Porsche Automobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Porsche Automobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on POAHY

Porsche Automobil Stock Performance

About Porsche Automobil

POAHY stock opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. Porsche Automobil has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $5.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83.

(Get Free Report

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.