Raymond James Increases Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$60.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.35% from the company’s previous close.

ATZ has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$61.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins set a C$82.00 price objective on Aritzia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Aritzia from C$74.00 to C$67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$70.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$64.20.

Aritzia Stock Up 13.8 %

About Aritzia

TSE:ATZ opened at C$56.42 on Friday. Aritzia has a one year low of C$31.82 and a one year high of C$73.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of C$6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$50.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$53.83.

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories.

