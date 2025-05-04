TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Given New $8.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.
TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Up 1.5 %
TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $34.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.98 million. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 7.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 128.00%.
Institutional Trading of TPG RE Finance Trust
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 385.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 137,171 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 293,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 86,337 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 156,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 82,817 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,588,000. Institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.
TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.
