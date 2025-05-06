Brokerages Set Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) PT at $22.23

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.23.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Intel from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Intel from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

View Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $37.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.75. The stock has a market cap of $88.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.