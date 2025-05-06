EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.40 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of EHang to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of EHang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of EHang in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.98.

NASDAQ:EH opened at $18.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 1.10. EHang has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EHang by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,651,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,003,000 after purchasing an additional 56,652 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EHang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,809,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in shares of EHang by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter worth $1,977,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of EHang by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 66,724 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

