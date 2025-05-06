DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Given New $16.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on DBV Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

DBV Technologies Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of DBV Technologies stock opened at $9.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of -0.66. DBV Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $9.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 815.73% and a negative return on equity of 106.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that DBV Technologies will post -7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DBV Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DBV Technologies stock. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of DBV Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow’s milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

