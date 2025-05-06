Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 5244175 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Huntsman from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.61.
View Our Latest Analysis on HUN
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman
Huntsman Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.40.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Huntsman Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.91%.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Huntsman
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Monster Beverage Stock: Short Report Risks vs Upside Potential
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Onsemi Stock Confirms Bottom, But What’s the Upside?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 Tech Leaders Announce Buybacks Totaling $85 Billion
Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.