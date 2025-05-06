Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 5244175 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Huntsman from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

Huntsman Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,482,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,171,000 after purchasing an additional 130,702 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,686,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,529,000 after buying an additional 349,502 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,859,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,724,000 after buying an additional 163,329 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Huntsman by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,269,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,940,000 after buying an additional 2,135,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,138,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,582,000 after acquiring an additional 82,967 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.40.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.91%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

