Q2 Earnings Forecast for NBR Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nabors Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($2.23) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.27). The consensus estimate for Nabors Industries’ current full-year earnings is ($6.22) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.48) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Nabors Industries from $90.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Nabors Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nabors Industries from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $26.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.92. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $105.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $252.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.96.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.64) by ($4.86). The business had revenue of $742.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.49 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 32.96% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.54) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 520.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

