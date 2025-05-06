Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Receives $257.86 Average PT from Analysts

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $257.86.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Union Pacific

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 103.5% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, EnRich Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $216.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.41. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $258.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $129.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.29%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.