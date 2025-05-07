Seaport Res Ptn Has Pessimistic Outlook of MSGS Q2 Earnings

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports in a report issued on Sunday, May 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Madison Square Garden Sports’ current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($2.07). The firm had revenue of $424.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.84 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MSGS. Macquarie boosted their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $314.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSGS

Madison Square Garden Sports Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSGS opened at $191.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.88 and its 200 day moving average is $210.25. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 80.64 and a beta of 0.78. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $237.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 31,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.92, for a total transaction of $6,044,204.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,022.24. The trade was a 86.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madison Square Garden Sports

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSGS. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.