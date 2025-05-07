The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) Stock Price Up 2% – Should You Buy?

Shares of The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.29. 113,377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 492,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Get The OLB Group alerts:

The OLB Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57.

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter. The OLB Group had a negative net margin of 155.02% and a negative return on equity of 258.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The OLB Group

The OLB Group Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The OLB Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The OLB Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OLB Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.82% of The OLB Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The OLB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The OLB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.