Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Raised by Fortune 45 LLC

Fortune 45 LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,789 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.0% of Fortune 45 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Amazon.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at $467,532,195.90. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total value of $1,256,648.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,318 shares in the company, valued at $115,434,843.92. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,298 shares of company stock valued at $23,818,478. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $188.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.75. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.09.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

