F M Investments LLC Has $74.10 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

F M Investments LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,745 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 73,676 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.7% of F M Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $74,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,000. Rench Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after acquiring an additional 39,696 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Amazon.com by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,434,000 after buying an additional 2,196,353 shares during the period. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 216.4% during the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $188.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total value of $1,256,648.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,434,843.92. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $3,262,306.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,933,860. The trade was a 22.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,298 shares of company stock worth $23,818,478. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

