Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Nestlé from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Nestlé during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nestlé by 232.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $106.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.00 and its 200-day moving average is $92.72. Nestlé has a 52 week low of $80.11 and a 52 week high of $110.46.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

