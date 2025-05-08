Shopify (TSE:SHO) Cut to Hold at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shopify (TSE:SHO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SHO. Phillip Securities lowered Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. New Street Research raised shares of Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SHO

Shopify Price Performance

About Shopify

ICC Labs Inc is a medicinal and recreational cannabis producer based in South America. The firm primarily producing, researching and marketing cannabis for medical and recreational uses, and hemp-based products. The company’s operations are organized into two operating segments, Recreational segment and Cannabinoids Extraction segment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.