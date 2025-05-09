Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 27,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 17,658 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 9,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

NYSE EPAC opened at $43.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.92. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $51.91.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $145.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

(Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.