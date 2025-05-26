COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded COMPASS Pathways to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $4.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a current ratio of 8.91. The company has a market cap of $404.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.27. COMPASS Pathways has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $8.54.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of COMPASS Pathways

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPS. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 27.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 93.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 33,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the period. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

