The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.16 and traded as high as $8.40. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 9,886 shares.
The GDL Fund Trading Up 0.1%
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.16.
The GDL Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%.
About The GDL Fund
The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.
