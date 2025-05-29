VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $6.50 to $7.50. The stock had previously closed at $6.19, but opened at $6.61. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. VTEX shares last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 323,177 shares traded.
VTEX has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen cut VTEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on VTEX in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.30 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.13.
VTEX Trading Down 2.1%
The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 106.60 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77.
VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.81 million. VTEX had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 3.97%. On average, research analysts predict that VTEX will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
