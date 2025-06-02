A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Given Hold (C) Rating at Weiss Ratings

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c)” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Weiss Ratings in a note issued to investors on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on A10 Networks

A10 Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ATEN opened at $17.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.03. A10 Networks has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $21.90.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $66.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A10 Networks will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at A10 Networks

In other A10 Networks news, General Counsel Robert Scott Weber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $43,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 61,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,980.82. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in A10 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $632,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in A10 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $771,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 73,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 33,262 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 173,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 94,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 202,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 11,268 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A10 Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.