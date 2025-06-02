Q3 EPS Estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA Decreased by Analyst

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report issued on Thursday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on XRAY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.36.

XRAY stock opened at $16.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $28.25.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.75 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 119.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,346,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,423,000 after buying an additional 3,453,662 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,545,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708,097 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $45,730,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 827.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,434,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,549,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $238,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,404 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

