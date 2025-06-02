Short Interest in Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Declines By 43.8%

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the April 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.0 days.
Stolt-Nielsen Price Performance
OTCMKTS SOIEF opened at $24.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.46. Stolt-Nielsen has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $48.50.
About Stolt-Nielsen
