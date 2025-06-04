Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $518,000 in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,150,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,285,000 after buying an additional 60,272 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 977,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,527,000 after buying an additional 15,196 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 600,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,005,000 after buying an additional 61,240 shares during the period. Rhino Investment Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,077,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,650,000 after buying an additional 195,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

OBK stock opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $41.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.59%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Origin Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

