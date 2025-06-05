UBS Group Boosts Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target to $60.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.86% from the stock’s current price.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

CBRL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $63.00 target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $57.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.69. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43.

In related news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp purchased 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,363,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,833,700 shares in the company, valued at $126,383,020. This trade represents a 1.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 385,307 shares of company stock valued at $15,679,910. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 685.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 360.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.