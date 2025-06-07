Brucke Financial Inc. Invests $4.51 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brucke Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,992 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,000. Amazon.com comprises 3.9% of Brucke Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total transaction of $980,959.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,150 shares in the company, valued at $105,426,457.50. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. This represents a 15.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.89.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.7%

AMZN stock opened at $213.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.84 and its 200 day moving average is $208.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

