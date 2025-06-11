OLD National Bancorp IN Buys Shares of 4,012 Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 149.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a current ratio of 11.35. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm had revenue of $395.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 111.03%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush set a $55.00 price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

