OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Free Report) by 47.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24,078 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on RYCEY. Vertical Research upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance

RYCEY stock opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $12.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.98.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

