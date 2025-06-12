Analysts Set Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Target Price at $32.20

Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.20.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CUZ shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cousins Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $30.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.24. Cousins Properties has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $32.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 100.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.49 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 387.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth about $18,057,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,420,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,343,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,637,000 after buying an additional 104,827 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 978,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,877,000 after buying an additional 361,342 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

