Canaccord Genuity Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Stock

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$262.00 to C$267.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

FNV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$260.00 to C$261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$152.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$220.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$260.00 to C$280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$272.00 to C$266.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FNV

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Franco-Nevada

FNV opened at C$225.50 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$156.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$245.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.70, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$229.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$205.13.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Bell sold 731 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$224.94, for a total value of C$164,432.82. Also, Director Boris De Vries sold 1,500 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$241.96, for a total transaction of C$362,932.65. Insiders sold a total of 15,354 shares of company stock worth $3,460,063 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.